Trump Faces Rare Rebellion as House Moves to Limit Iran War Powers

The US House passed a resolution aimed at limiting President Trump's ability to continue military operations in Iran without congressional authorisation.
Four Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, highlighting growing concerns over the administration's handling of the conflict.
Although the resolution still faces Senate approval and a likely presidential veto, the vote signals increasing bipartisan scrutiny of Trump's foreign policy decisions.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution aimed at preventing US President Donald Trump from continuing military operations in Iran without congressional approval.
The voting highlighting growing divisions over the administration's foreign policy approach.
The measure passed by a narrow 215-208 vote, with four Republican lawmakers joining Democrats in support of the resolution. While largely symbolic at this stage, the vote represents a rare bipartisan challenge to Trump's handling of the conflict, which has now stretched into its fourth month.
The resolution still faces significant hurdles before it can take effect. It must be approved by the Republican-majority Senate and would likely require overwhelming bipartisan support to overcome an expected presidential veto.
However, the vote underscores increasing discomfort among some Republicans regarding the administration's strategy in Iran. The Iran-US war, which began on February 28, is showing no signs of de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire.
Political Challenges Mount for Trump
The vote represents one of the few instances in recent months where Republican lawmakers have openly broken ranks with the president.
Trump has generally enjoyed strong support from his party in Congress, but signs of dissent have become more visible as lawmakers begin positioning themselves ahead of the November midterm elections.
Growing concerns over foreign policy, tariff regime, government spending, and other administration decisions have prompted some Republicans to distance themselves from the White House on select issues.
In a separate development on Wednesday, the House voted to advance a measure that would provide additional security assistance to Ukraine and impose new sanctions on Russia.
The measure received support from six Republicans and one independent lawmaker who typically votes alongside Republicans.
Meanwhile, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche informed lawmakers that the administration was abandoning a fund intended to compensate political allies who claimed they had been unfairly targeted by government agencies.
The decision followed criticism from several Republican lawmakers.
Republicans also voiced concerns over Trump's selection of Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence.
Critics pointed to Pulte's lack of national security experience, raising questions about the appointment despite his close ties to the president.
Taken together, the developments suggest that while Trump continues to command broad support within the Republican Party, pockets of resistance are emerging as Congress debates the administration's approach to foreign policy and governance ahead of a crucial election cycle.