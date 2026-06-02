US-Iran Talks on the Brink: How a Beirut Strike Upended Months of Diplomacy

A diplomatic process that had taken months to build nearly collapsed in a matter of hours on June 1, after Israel launched fresh strikes on Beirut, setting off a chain of events that drew in Tehran, Washington, and ultimately, a rare direct confrontation between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.
The developments unfolded as US and Iranian officials were discussing a framework aimed at easing tensions in the Gulf region, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted shipping and creating conditions for broader talks on regional security and Iran's nuclear programme.
What Was Being Negotiated?
For several months, indirect talks between Washington and Tehran had focused on reducing tensions in the region following a period marked by sanctions disputes, military confrontations and instability around key maritime routes.
According to reports, negotiators were working toward a short-term memorandum of understanding that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and establish a 60-day window for discussions on broader issues, including Iran's nuclear activities.
Ahead of a Situation Room meeting convened by President Donald Trump in May 29, Trump publicly outlined conditions he expected Iran to accept. These included a commitment that Iran would never possess a nuclear weapon, the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions on shipping, and the recovery and destruction of enriched uranium in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Trump also stated that no financial transfers would take place under the arrangement "until further notice."
The Beirut Strike
The negotiations came under pressure after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on June 1 authorised fresh strikes on targets linked to Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to multiple media reports.
Point to note: The area is widely regarded as a stronghold of Hezbollah.
Israel viewed the operation as part of its ongoing campaign against Hezbollah. Iran, however, linked the military action directly to the broader regional ceasefire and diplomatic discussions involving the United States.
Iranian officials argued that a de-escalation framework could not coexist with expanded Israeli military operations against Hezbollah, one of Tehran's closest regional allies.
According to reports, Iranian officials warned that the strikes could undermine ongoing negotiations and raised concerns about the future of diplomatic efforts.
Later, an Iranian news outlet linked to the Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that Tehran had suspended the talks, citing what it described as ceasefire violations by the United States and Israel. Iran maintained, however, that no final agreement had been reached.
Meanwhile, US pushed back on the stalled-talks narrative. Amid concerns that the diplomatic process could be disrupted by developments in the region, Trump said on Truth Social that talks with Iran were continuing at a "rapid pace."
Trump's Intervention
As concerns grew over the impact of the Beirut operation on the negotiations, Trump reportedly intervened directly.
Multiple media reports said the US president held discussions with Netanyahu after concluding that the strikes risked complicating a diplomatic initiative that Washington had spent months pursuing.
The reports said Trump was concerned that military action at a sensitive stage of negotiations could affect progress made through diplomatic channels.
The episode highlighted differing priorities among the parties involved. While Israel continued to focus on military operations against Hezbollah, the United States was simultaneously pursuing negotiations with Iran aimed at reducing regional tensions.
Within hours, a military operation in Lebanon had become a factor in negotiations involving Washington and Tehran.
Why Lebanon Remains Central to the Talks
A key point of disagreement between Iran and Israel relates to the status of Lebanon within any ceasefire or de-escalation arrangement.
Iran has repeatedly stated that any ceasefire involving the United States applies across all fronts, including military activity in Lebanon.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently reiterated that position in a post on X, stating that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States applied to all fronts, including Lebanon. He added that a violation in one area would constitute a violation of the broader ceasefire arrangement.
"The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation," he had said.
Israel, however, has continued to treat its campaign against Hezbollah as separate from negotiations involving Iran.
Where Things Stand Now
By the end of June 1, reports indicated that immediate concerns over further escalation had eased and efforts to maintain diplomatic momentum had resumed.
The broader negotiations between the United States and Iran remain ongoing. Trump has continued to express optimism about reaching a wider understanding with Tehran, while Iranian officials have maintained that progress remains linked to developments beyond the negotiating table.
At the same time, Israel has given no indication that it intends to halt its operations against Hezbollah.
As a result, discussions involving the United States and Iran continue alongside military developments in Lebanon, leaving the proposed framework reportedly vulnerable to events occurring across multiple fronts in the region.