CBIC seizes over 247 kg smuggled gold during April-June, govt informs Lok Sabha

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has seized 247.07 Kg of smuggled gold during April-June this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
A total of 646.66 kg smuggled gold was seized in 2025-26, in 2024-25 it was 2,600.40 Kg , in 2023-24, the figure was 4,971.68 Kg, and 4,342.85 Kg in 2022-23, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha.
He also informed that the CBIC seized over 585.48 Kg of smuggled silver during April-June this year.
The smuggled silver seized was at 542.58 Kg in 2025-26, 2,505.18 Kg in 2024-25, 984.42 Kg in 2023-24, and 784.29 Kg in 2022-23, Prasada said.
On May 13, the government hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent to curb non-essential imports amid the West Asia crisis that had put pressure on forex reserves.
He said that customs field formations and DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) maintain a constant vigil and operational readiness to prevent and detect smuggling activities, including smuggling of gold and silver.
"Such risks are continuously monitored and addressed through enforcement measures under the extant legal framework," he said adding wherever instances of smuggling are detected, action is taken in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and other applicable laws, including seizure and confiscation of smuggled gold and silver, and arrest and prosecution of the persons involved, as warranted.
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MANGO EXPORTS: -------------------- On a separate question on mango trade, Prasada said there are no restrictions on mango exports to Nepal.
"Government of Nepal has clarified that imports of mangoes are permitted subject to the prescribed phytosanitary requirements," he said.
With respect to Japan, he said, in the 2026 pre-season inspection of Indian facilities by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan, certain issues were raised, which have been addressed by the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) India.
The NPPO remains engaged with the Japanese authorities to resolve the issues flagged by them for the resumption of exports of mangoes, the minister added.
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ATTARI-WAGAH BORDER TRADE: ----------------------------------- Replying to a question on trade via the Attari-Wagah border, he said import or transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan were prohibited last year.
However, the merchandise exports from Punjab increased from Rs 52,903 crore to Rs 63,310 crore, representing a growth of nearly 20 per cent during 2021-22 to 2025-26, the minister informed.
"...no structural feasibility study for reviving trade through the route has been conducted; any question of resumption would be considered within the national-security framework in which the suspension was decided," Prasada said.