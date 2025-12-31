Stock Market Holidays 2026: Check Out Full List of NSE and BSE Trading Closures

With one day left before 2026, the NSE released the stock market holiday list, outlining trading closures
The Indian stock market will remain closed for 15 weekdays in 2026
Four additional holidays fall on weekends, when stock markets remain closed
With just one day left before 2026 begins, investors are already looking ahead to the year’s trading schedule. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released the list of stock market holidays for 2026, giving traders, companies and retail investors a clear picture of when markets will remain closed.
As per the official calendar, the Indian stock market will remain closed on 15 weekdays next year due to national and religious occasions.
Apart from these, four holidays fall on Saturdays and Sundays, when the market stays closed as part of the regular weekend break.
Stock Market Holidays 2026
26 January, 2026, Monday: The stock market will be closed on Republic Day.
3 March, 2026, Tuesday: Trading will remain closed on Holi.
26 March, 2026, Thursday: The stock market will be shut on Ram Navami.
31 March, 2026, Tuesday: Markets will remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti.
3 April, 2026, Friday: Trading will be closed on Good Friday.
14 April, 2026, Tuesday: The stock market will remain shut on Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
1 May, 2026, Friday: Trading will be closed on Maharashtra Day.
28 May, 2026, Thursday: The stock market will remain shut on Bakri Id.
26 June, 2026, Friday: Markets will be closed on Muharram.
14 September, 2026, Monday: Trading will remain shut on Ganesh Chaturthi.
2 October, 2026, Friday: The stock market will be closed on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
20 October, 2026, Tuesday: Trading will be shut on Dussehra.
10 November, 2026, Tuesday: The market will remain closed on Diwali Balipratipada.
Muhrat Trading Day: Four festivals, including Mahashivratri, Id Ul Fitr, Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan, fall on weekends in 2026. Muhurat trading is scheduled for 8 November, marking the start of the new Samvat year. The exchange will announce the timing closer to the date.
4 November, 2026, Tuesday: Trading will be closed on Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.
25 December, 2026, Friday: The stock market will remain shut on Christmas.
The 2026 stock market calendar also includes settlement holidays, when trading may continue but clearing and settlement operations are paused, affecting fund transfers and securities credit timelines. Key dates include February 19, April 1 and August 27.
Some holidays fall on weekends, such as Maha Shivaratri and Eid-ul-Fitr. Since markets are already closed on Saturdays and Sundays, these dates do not lead to extra trading breaks.
Why Market Holidays Should Be Known?
Market holidays can affect trading and settlements, causing delays or margin issues. Those dealing in derivatives or commodities must be aware, as positions cannot be adjusted on non-trading days.
Referring to the official holiday calendar allows investors and traders to plan trades, fund movements, and exits efficiently, helping avoid sudden disruptions and ensuring smooth market activity.