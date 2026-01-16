Rare Working Sunday for Dalal Street: NSE, BSE to Open for Live Trading on Budget 2026 Day

The decision to keep markets open on Budget Sunday comes weeks after exchanges shut trading for a municipal election in Mumbai, a move that drew criticism from sections of the market. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath had described that shutdown as poor planning, arguing it overlooked the needs of an internationally connected market. With trading set to go live on February 1, investors will closely track the Economic Survey, fiscal signals and tax announcements for cues on market direction during the Budget session.