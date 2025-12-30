"Against the backdrop of healthy returns during 2020-2024 period, 2025 has turned out to be a year of consolidation and mean reversion. Some pockets of markets were trading at an expensive valuation and this coupled with earnings slowdown with increasing global uncertainties led to correction in the market during the 1Q of the 2025 followed by gradual recovery since April 2025 across large caps," Sunny Agrawal, Head, Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said.