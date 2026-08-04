Around 3,000 Farmers, Orchardists To Benefit Under HP SHIVA Project

About 4,000 hectares of land is being brought under high-density orchards under Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HP SHIVA) project which will benefit nearly 3,500 farmers and orchardists, officials said on Tuesday.
The Himachal Pradesh government has adopted a farmer-centric approach to strengthen horticulture through scientific cultivation methods, modern infrastructure, climate-resilient technologies and improved market access.
Over the past three years, the Department of Horticulture has implemented several major initiatives aimed at increasing farmers' incomes, enhancing productivity and promoting sustainable horticultural practices across the state, a statement said.
"About 4,000 hectares of land is being brought under high-density orchards under HPSHIVA project which will benefit nearly 3,500 farmers and orchardists," an official said.
The Asian Development Bank-funded HP SHIVA project aims to boost sub-tropical fruit production, improve irrigation, and increase farm incomes across low-elevation districts of the state.
Its focus area is to shift from traditional apple to sub-tropical fruits like citrus, guava, litchi, pomegranate, plum and persimmon. The target is 6,000 to 10,000 hectares of cultivable land across seven subtropical districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una.
An investment of around Rs 16 crore has enabled development of nearly 1.89 lakh square metres of area under polyhouses, benefiting approximately 900 farmers and orchardists.
The initiative has enabled farmers to cultivate high-value vegetables and flowers throughout the year, resulting in significant improvements in productivity and income.
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To promote diversification and expansion in horticulture, nearly 870 hectares of additional area has been brought under orchards, hybrid vegetables and spice cultivation under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, benefiting around 300 farmers and orchardists.
Over the last three years, nearly 1,000 hectares have been covered under anti-hail nets, with financial assistance of around ₹44 crore provided to 6,454 farmers. These measures have significantly reduced crop losses caused by hailstorms and adverse weather, ensuring greater income security for orchardists.
Under various horticulture development schemes, around 12,739 farmers have received subsidies to purchase power tillers, power sprayers and other farm machinery.
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During the past three years, the Department of Horticulture has also established 53 mushroom production and compost-making units with an investment of approximately ₹4.24 crore. These units have created additional income opportunities for farmers, orchardists and rural entrepreneurs.
Efficient water management remains one of the government's top priorities. Under the "Per Drop, More Crop" scheme, nearly 2,000 hectares have been brought under micro-irrigation systems, benefiting 2,185 farmers, the statement added.