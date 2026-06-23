  1. home
  2. News
  3. Whatsapps new chief kunal shah inside his net worth start up portfolio and investment bets

WhatsApp’s New Chief Kunal Shah: Inside His Net Worth, Start-up Portfolio and Investment Bets

Meta names CRED founder Kunal Shah as WhatsApp chief after a $900 million investment, marking a major leadership shift

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Published At:
Published At:
Twitter
CRED Founder Kunal Shah Photo: Twitter
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Meta appointed CRED founder Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp globally in a leadership overhaul

  • Meta also invested $900 million in CRED, securing a 20% stake at a $4.5 billion valuation

  • Entrepreneur and investor Kunal Shah is best known for building the fintech platform CRED

Meta Platforms Inc. on Monday appointed CRED founder Kunal Shah as the global head of WhatsApp, marking a major leadership change at the messaging platform.

The announcement comes as Meta commits a $900 million (around ₹8,550 crore) investment in CRED, the fintech start-up founded by Shah. The deal gives Meta Platforms Inc. an estimated 20% stake in CRED, valuing the company at roughly $4.5 billion (around ₹42,600 crore) on a post-money basis.

As part of the leadership transition, Shah will replace outgoing WhatsApp head Will Cathcart after nearly seven years of leadership at the messaging service.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Who Is Kunal Shah?

Kunal Shah is an Indian entrepreneur and investor best known as the founder of CRED, a fintech platform that rewards its users for paying their credit card bills.

He founded the company in 2018 with roughly $1 million of personal capital, focused on user behaviour and financial discipline.

Before CRED, Shah co-founded FreeCharge, a digital payments and mobile recharge platform that became one of India’s early fintech success stories. He later sold FreeCharge to Snapdeal in 2015 in a deal valued at $400 million.

Shah started working at the age of 15. He later explored roles in design and programming before moving into start-ups and eventually shaping products focused on consumer incentives and trust systems.

CRED - null
Meta Could Invest in Kunal Shah’s CRED in Fresh India Fintech Bet

BY Outlook Business Desk

Shah’s Entrepreneurial Journey

Shah’s entrepreneurial journey started with FreeCharge, a platform that popularised digital mobile recharges and utility bill payments through a rewards-based model. Before being acquired by Snapdeal, the platform became one of the big players in the mobile recharge ecosystem in no time.

Following the sale of FreeCharge, Shah focused on studying consumer behaviour, trust systems and incentives, which later formed the foundation of CRED.

In 2018, he launched CRED as a members-only platform that rewards users for paying their credit card bills on time. The company expanded into payments, lending, insurance, commerce, wealth and credit cards.

Between 2019 and 2025, CRED grew to around 17 million members and raised over $900 million from global investors. The company also conducted multiple ESOP buybacks and built a full set of regulatory licences while expanding across financial services.

Noam Shazeer Leaves Google For OpenAI - Youtube
Noam Shazeer Exits Google For OpenAI — Check His Career & Net Worth

BY Outlook Business Desk

Net Worth & Investments

Shah’s financial standing has been widely reported in varying estimates. His net worth is believed to be above $500 million, with some estimates placing it closer to ₹15,000 crore (around $2 billion).

Alongside building start-ups, Shah is also an active angel investor, backing more than 200 start-ups across India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Silicon Valley.

His portfolio includes companies like Razorpay, Unacademy, Udaan, Mensa Brands, Shiprocket, Khatabook and Jupiter.

Shah's appointment at Meta will take him from building and investing in start-ups to leading one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms. It marks a significant expansion of his global tech footprint.

Related Content
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×