WhatsApp’s New Chief Kunal Shah: Inside His Net Worth, Start-up Portfolio and Investment Bets

Meta appointed CRED founder Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp globally in a leadership overhaul
Meta also invested $900 million in CRED, securing a 20% stake at a $4.5 billion valuation
Entrepreneur and investor Kunal Shah is best known for building the fintech platform CRED
Meta Platforms Inc. on Monday appointed CRED founder Kunal Shah as the global head of WhatsApp, marking a major leadership change at the messaging platform.
The announcement comes as Meta commits a $900 million (around ₹8,550 crore) investment in CRED, the fintech start-up founded by Shah. The deal gives Meta Platforms Inc. an estimated 20% stake in CRED, valuing the company at roughly $4.5 billion (around ₹42,600 crore) on a post-money basis.
As part of the leadership transition, Shah will replace outgoing WhatsApp head Will Cathcart after nearly seven years of leadership at the messaging service.
Who Is Kunal Shah?
Kunal Shah is an Indian entrepreneur and investor best known as the founder of CRED, a fintech platform that rewards its users for paying their credit card bills.
He founded the company in 2018 with roughly $1 million of personal capital, focused on user behaviour and financial discipline.
Before CRED, Shah co-founded FreeCharge, a digital payments and mobile recharge platform that became one of India’s early fintech success stories. He later sold FreeCharge to Snapdeal in 2015 in a deal valued at $400 million.
Shah started working at the age of 15. He later explored roles in design and programming before moving into start-ups and eventually shaping products focused on consumer incentives and trust systems.
Shah’s Entrepreneurial Journey
Shah’s entrepreneurial journey started with FreeCharge, a platform that popularised digital mobile recharges and utility bill payments through a rewards-based model. Before being acquired by Snapdeal, the platform became one of the big players in the mobile recharge ecosystem in no time.
Following the sale of FreeCharge, Shah focused on studying consumer behaviour, trust systems and incentives, which later formed the foundation of CRED.
In 2018, he launched CRED as a members-only platform that rewards users for paying their credit card bills on time. The company expanded into payments, lending, insurance, commerce, wealth and credit cards.
Between 2019 and 2025, CRED grew to around 17 million members and raised over $900 million from global investors. The company also conducted multiple ESOP buybacks and built a full set of regulatory licences while expanding across financial services.
Net Worth & Investments
Shah’s financial standing has been widely reported in varying estimates. His net worth is believed to be above $500 million, with some estimates placing it closer to ₹15,000 crore (around $2 billion).
Alongside building start-ups, Shah is also an active angel investor, backing more than 200 start-ups across India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Silicon Valley.
His portfolio includes companies like Razorpay, Unacademy, Udaan, Mensa Brands, Shiprocket, Khatabook and Jupiter.
Shah's appointment at Meta will take him from building and investing in start-ups to leading one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms. It marks a significant expansion of his global tech footprint.