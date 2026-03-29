NGT Forms Panel to Look into Tree Felling, Encroachment and Illegal Mining in Dehradun

The NGT has taken cognisance of alleged large-scale illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land and unauthorised mining in the Kothal Gate area of Dehradun and ordered the constitution of a joint committee to probe the matter.
The committee will comprise representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Uttarakhand's principal chief conservator of forests, and Dehradun district magistrate. It will submit its report on the matter within eight weeks.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT), principal bench, New Delhi, was hearing an application by Pradeep Sharma, who alleged illegal felling of trees, encroachment on forest land and unauthorised mining by Jain Developers. It was further submitted that these activities continued despite a 'Stop Work' notice issued in 2014.
The bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson), A Senthil Vel (expert member) and Afroz Ahmad (expert member) observed that this case raised significant questions concerning compliance with environmental standards.
Issuing notices to all respondents, the tribunal directed that the joint committee be entrusted with conducting a site inspection, verifying the allegations, assessing the extent of environmental damage, identifying the individuals responsible and recommending remedial and punitive actions.
Regarding a complaint of harassment lodged by the applicant, the tribunal directed that if an application is submitted to the senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, appropriate security cover must be ensured.
The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for July 17.