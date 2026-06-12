Singapore Court Stays Contempt Order Against Byju Raveendran — Here’s What It Means

A Singapore court has stayed the committal and surrender provisions of its civil contempt order against Byju Raveendran.
The stay means the edtech founder is not required to surrender and no imprisonment takes effect for now.
Raveendran has also challenged the earlier contempt finding and filed an appeal.
BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran has received temporary legal relief after the General Division of the High Court of Singapore stayed parts of a civil contempt order passed against him earlier this month.
The court, on June 10, stayed the committal and surrender provisions of its earlier order dated May 25, meaning Raveendran is not currently required to surrender and no imprisonment will take effect while the matter remains under appeal.
The development comes after Raveendran filed an appeal challenging the civil contempt finding, which is linked to an ongoing dispute connected to arbitration proceedings and compliance-related obligations under earlier court orders.
No Arrest Warrant Issued, Legal Team Says
In the statement, Byju Raveendran’s legal team said no court has issued any arrest warrant against him at any stage of the proceedings. It added that the May 25 order only required him to appear before the Singapore court on June 15.
The legal team said the order under challenge relates to a civil contempt finding arising from disputed document disclosure and other obligations linked to ongoing arbitration proceedings.
According to the statement, parallel proceedings are also underway to challenge the underlying arbitration-related orders, while maintaining that no criminal charges have been filed against Raveendran in connection with the matter.
Appeal Filed Against Contempt Finding
J. Michael McNutt, senior litigation advisor representing Raveendran said the case had been wrongly portrayed publicly after reports suggested an arrest warrant had been issued.
“There is no criminal charge against Mr. Byju Raveendran in that respect. It is not a finding on the merits of the underlying dispute, and it is certainly not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, diversion of funds, or personal wrongdoing,” McNutt said.
He added that the legal team has filed the necessary appeals seeking to overturn the civil contempt finding and will continue pursuing further legal remedies before the Singapore courts.
Byju Says Misleading Impression Being Created
Commenting on the development, Raveendran said he welcomed the court’s decision to grant a stay while legal proceedings continue.
“I welcome the stay granted by the Singapore Court. At a time when parties have been engaged in settlement discussions, it is unfortunate that a misleading impression of wrongdoing is being created,” Raveendran said.
He further said neither he nor any of the founders personally received any portion of the disputed funds, adding that his family has invested over ₹5,000 crore of personal wealth back into the company.