Putin Says Pressuring India Is Detrimental, Backs India-Russia Trade Goals

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed strong India-Russia ties, dismissing US pressure on New Delhi to curb engagement with Moscow.
Speaking in St Petersburg, he backed a $100 billion trade target and praised India’s rapid economic growth.
Putin called India a reliable partner, warned that pressuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi harms global relations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in India-Russia trade relations, while dismissing United States pressure on New Delhi to scale back its ties with Moscow, while speaking to reporters in St Petersburg, including PTI, on Thursday.
Putin reiterated that India and Russia aim to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade in the coming years. He added that India’s expanding relations with the US do not affect the long-standing cooperation with Russia.
He also expressed confidence in India’s economic development, saying India is among the world’s major economies and is currently demonstrating an impressive rate of economic growth, and highlighted Russia’s plans to deepen trade relations with India.
Pressure on India Hurts Everyone
Putin cautioned that putting pressure on the country with the largest population in the world is disadvantageous for international relations and trade.
Everyone has understood that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, which has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations, Putin said. He added that it does not matter where this pressure comes from.
These remarks come amid ongoing Western pressure over India’s cooperation with Russia.
The Russian President emphasised that New Delhi will continue to prioritise its own national interest, underpinning the United States' influence on India. While expressing that Russia considers India a "reliable partner" and sees no negative consequences from their trade relations.
"India is a great nation and democracy, and Russia will continue to expand its relations with it," he said.
Russia on Its Conflict with Ukraine
Putin expressed his willingness to resolve Russia's conflict with Ukraine, but dismissed the European Union's mediation during the peace talks.
"How can Russia trust people who have been harping about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for years?" said Putin while emphasising his distrust of European countries as mediators.
He also highlighted his doubts about the Ukrainian leader's legitimacy, saying that his presidential mandate has expired.
He separated the two conflicts, describing Ukraine as a “local” matter and Iran as a case with global implications. Russia, he said, remains prepared to support de-escalation efforts in West Asia.