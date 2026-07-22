Iran Conflict Reshapes India's Oil Strategy; Boosts Russian Crude Imports

India sharply increased purchases of Russian crude during the April–June quarter as supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict reduced imports from the Middle East, according to Reuters.
Discounted Russian oil and concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz prompted Indian refiners to diversify sourcing, with additional cargoes also arriving from Latin America.
The shift has reinforced Russia's position as India's largest crude supplier, helping strengthen the country's energy security and cushion the impact of global geopolitical volatility, though lower crude costs do not automatically translate into cheaper retail fuel prices.
India ramped up crude oil imports from Russia during the April-June quarter as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted traditional supply routes and prompted refiners to diversify sourcing.
According to Reuters, shipments from Russia and Latin America increased while imports from Gulf producers declined amid concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following the Iran conflict.
The shift has once again cemented Russia's position as India's largest crude supplier, highlighting how geopolitical developments continue to reshape global energy trade.
Russia Regains Its Position as India's Top Oil Supplier
Indian refiners had briefly scaled back purchases of Russian crude earlier this year amid concerns that higher imports could complicate trade negotiations with the United States.
However, buying resumed after Washington granted a temporary waiver permitting certain Russian shipments to continue, Reuters reported.
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As supplies from the Middle East became less reliable due to regional tensions, refiners turned back to Russian crude to bridge the gap.
Bloomberg reported that India imported more than 2.3 million barrels of Russian crude worth $5.14 billion in June alone.
Reuters separately estimated that Russian oil imports averaged around 2.7 million barrels per day during the month, accounting for more than half of India's total crude imports.
Why Indian Refiners Continue to Prefer Russian Crude
Competitive pricing remains the biggest attraction.
Russian crude continues to trade at a discount to several international benchmark grades, allowing Indian refiners to lower procurement costs and improve refining margins.
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Despite ongoing Western sanctions following the Ukraine conflict, discounted Russian oil remains commercially attractive for Indian buyers.
At the same time, uncertainty surrounding shipments through the Strait of Hormuz encouraged refiners to diversify supplies by increasing purchases from both Russia and Latin American producers.
How the Iran Conflict Reshaped India's Import Strategy
The conflict involving Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit corridors, raising concerns over the reliability of Gulf crude supplies.
According to Reuters, imports from Middle Eastern producers declined during the April-June quarter, while cargoes from Russia and Latin America filled the shortfall.
The shift reflects India's strategy of reducing dependence on any single region during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.
Why India Has Become Crucial for Russia's Oil Exports
Since Western sanctions curtailed Russian oil sales to Europe, India has emerged as one of Moscow's largest energy customers.
Before the Ukraine war, Russian crude accounted for only a small share of India's imports.
Today, steady demand from Indian refiners has become critical for sustaining Russia's export volumes despite restrictions on shipping, insurance and financial services.
Will Higher Russian Imports Lower Petrol Prices?
While discounted Russian crude helps reduce India's overall import costs, it does not directly translate into cheaper petrol and diesel for consumers.
Retail fuel prices are influenced by multiple factors, including global crude benchmarks, refinery margins, freight costs, inventory levels and government taxes.
For now, however, increased purchases of discounted Russian crude have strengthened India's energy security, cushioned the impact of Middle East supply disruptions and helped contain pressure on the country's fuel import bill, according to Reuters and Bloomberg.