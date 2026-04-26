Russia Crude Oil Import Data Confidential CIC Backs Denial By Petroleum Ministry’s PPAC

The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) had denied the information, stating: "The information pertaining to country-wise and company-wise details of crude oil import is of commercial and confidential nature and is exempted from disclosure under section 8(1) (d&e) of the RTI Act 2005. However, the total quantity and value of crude oil import (both current and historical) can be downloaded from the PPAC website." The First Appellate Authority upheld this reply.