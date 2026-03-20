Premium Petrol Price Up by ₹2 per Litre Across India, Regular Fuel Remains Same

Premium petrol prices rose by ₹2 per litre starting March 20, 2026
Regular petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged to prevent broad inflation
High-octane variants like XP95 and Power95 now cost over ₹101–₹104
Premium petrol prices in India have been raised by around ₹2 per litre, while the prices of regular petrol and diesel remain unchanged, ANI reported. This comes as state-run oil companies respond to rising global crude oil prices.
The increase, implemented with immediate effect by refiners such as Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, applies primarily to high-octane fuel variants used in premium vehicles.
Premium Fuel Pays the Price
The price hike is limited to high-performance petrol variants such as XP95 and Power petrol, which are engineered to deliver better engine efficiency, improved mileage and enhanced performance. These fuels cater to a relatively smaller segment of consumers, allowing oil marketing companies to pass on rising costs without impacting mass-market fuel prices.
HPCL’s Power95 is currently retailing at ₹104.49 per litre, while IOCL’s XP95 is priced at ₹101.89 per litre following the revision. Dealer inputs from multiple cities reportedly suggest that the revised rates have already taken effect across fuel stations, indicating a nationwide adjustment in premium fuel categories.
Reason Behind Price Surge
The move comes amid a sharp surge in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading above $100 per barrel due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions.
Higher crude prices have increased input costs for Indian refiners, which depend heavily on imports to meet domestic demand. At the same time, a weakening rupee against the US dollar has further raised the cost of crude imports, adding to margin pressures.
In response to these challenges, oil companies appear to have adopted a calibrated pricing strategy, adjusting premium fuel prices while keeping regular petrol and diesel rates unchanged to avoid a broader inflationary impact.
Retail fuel prices in India are revised daily based on international benchmarks, currency movements, and tax structures, giving companies flexibility to make targeted pricing adjustments.
Government officials have clarified that the increase does not indicate a broader rise in fuel prices. Sujata Sharma from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that petrol and diesel prices are deregulated, and that the hike in premium variants is a commercial decision taken by oil marketing companies.