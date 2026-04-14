Fuel Price Freeze: ₹18 Per Litre Loss On Petrol, ₹35 On Diesel

The brokerage flagged a high likelihood of retail fuel price hikes after elections in key states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu at the end of this month. "We see risk of higher pump prices post state elections in April." India, which imported about 88% of its crude oil requirement in 2025, remains highly exposed to global price swings. Around 45% of imports came from the Middle East, 35% from Russia and 6% from the United States. Despite this, the country continued to be a net exporter of key petroleum products, including diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel.