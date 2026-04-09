NATO Rift Deepens as Trump Considers Pulling Troops from Key European Allies

Which Countries Are Likely to Gain?

A few countries are said to gain from the redeployment. The report mentioned eastern and central European countries including Poland, Romania, Lithuania, and Greece are likely to benefit from additional US military presence. These countries were among the first to signal their support to the US and their willingness to participate in an international coalition to monitor the Strait of Hormuz, the report said. These nations are also among the states with some of the highest defence spending within NATO.