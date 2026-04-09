Mamaearth Parent Estimates over 20% Revenue Growth in Q4 FY26, Stock Surges 11%

Honasa Consumer expects early-20% reported revenue growth in Q4 FY26.
Growth momentum is led by Mamaearth (double-digit growth), younger brands (mid-20% growth), and expanding offline distribution channels.
The strong business update boosted investor sentiment, pushing the stock up 11%, while margins are expected to remain stable.
Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of personal care brand Mamaearth, surged 11.49% in intraday trading to ₹348.75 on the BSE on Thursday. This comes after the company released an encouraging business update for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26), signalling a strong close to the financial year.
Adjusting for a change in revenue recognition policy by the Flipkart group, Honasa said it expects to deliver revenue growth in the early twenties in Q4 FY26. The company attributed the strong performance primarily to Mamaearth, its flagship brand, which is expected to post growth in the teens. Its younger portfolio of brands, including The Derma Co, Aqualogica, BBlunt, Dr Sheth's, Staze and Lumineve, are expected to grow even faster, with growth projected in the mid-twenties.
Offline channels continued to be a standout growth driver. "Our offline channel remained a key growth driver, with General Trade and Modern Trade expected to continue strong growth momentum, supported by improving distribution coverage," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The quarter also marks the first full period since Honasa's acquisition of BTM Ventures, the parent of Reginald Men and Molecular Company, in December 2025. The company had acquired a 95% equity stake in the startup for an enterprise value of ₹195 crore on a no-cash, no-debt basis. Honasa said it expects the newly acquired venture to deliver a strong performance in its maiden full quarter under the Honasa umbrella, with operating profit margins holding steady, aided by efficiencies in marketing spend and fixed overheads.
On the broader macro environment, the company acknowledged the uncertainty stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. "We remain cognizant of the evolving geopolitical environment and will continue to undertake proactive measures to mitigate any potential impact on operations and cost structure," it said.
The upbeat Q4 outlook builds on an already strong Q3 FY26 showing. Honasa reported a consolidated net profit of ₹50.2 crore for the October-December quarter, a 93% year-on-year (YoY) surge from ₹26.02 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose over 16% YoY to ₹601.54 crore, up from ₹517.51 crore in Q3 FY25.