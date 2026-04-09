Mamaearth Parent Estimates over 20% Revenue Growth in Q4 FY26, Stock Surges 11%

The quarter also marks the first full period since Honasa's acquisition of BTM Ventures, the parent of Reginald Men and Molecular Company, in December 2025. The company had acquired a 95% equity stake in the startup for an enterprise value of ₹195 crore on a no-cash, no-debt basis. Honasa said it expects the newly acquired venture to deliver a strong performance in its maiden full quarter under the Honasa umbrella, with operating profit margins holding steady, aided by efficiencies in marketing spend and fixed overheads.