Trump Says US Needs to 'Own' Greenland Before Russia and China Take Over

Trump says the US must “own” Greenland to prevent Russia and China from gaining influence, reviving his proposal to buy the Danish territory.
European allies respond with security talks, as the UK and Germany lead discussions on Arctic defence and a possible NATO mission.
Denmark and Greenland reject the idea, stressing the territory is not for sale and that Greenland’s future lies with its people.
US President Donald Trump said the United States needs to “own” Greenland before Russia and China do. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said: “Countries have to have ownership, and you defend ownership. You don’t defend leases. And we’ll have to defend Greenland.”
His remarks have prompted a group of European countries, led by the UK and Germany, to hold discussions on Arctic security. Germany has proposed setting up a joint NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) mission to protect the Arctic region.
“I love the people of China. I love the people of Russia,” Trump said. “But I don’t want them as a neighbour in Greenland. Not going to happen. And, by the way, NATO’s got to understand that.”
Trump said the US would pursue the matter “the easy way” or “the hard way.” The White House has said the Trump administration is considering buying Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory under Denmark. Greenland and Denmark have said the territory is not for sale, while Copenhagen has warned that any military action would spell the end of the transatlantic defence alliance.
On Friday night, Greenland’s party leaders reiterated their call for the “US’ disregard for our country to end” in a joint statement. “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,” the statement said. “The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people.”
Greenland is geographically strategic for early warning systems in the event of missile attacks, and Trump has repeatedly said the territory is vital to US national security, claiming it is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships.” However, there has been no evidence to support these claims.
The US already has more than 100 military personnel permanently stationed at Greenland’s north-western tip, reports said. Under existing agreements with Denmark, Washington has the authority to deploy additional troops to Greenland if needed.
NATO allies, as well as Canada, have backed Denmark and Greenland, issuing statements reiterating that “only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations.” They also urged the need to uphold “the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders.”