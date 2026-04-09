Disney Axes Jobs Again: 1,000 Roles at Risk Amid Major Restructuring

Disney is reportedly planning to lay off nearly 1,000 employees, affecting less than 1% of its 231,000-strong global workforce.
The cuts are expected to largely impact the marketing division following consolidation under Chief Marketing Officer Asad Ayaz.
The company has already reduced over 8,000 roles since 2022, saving $7.5 billion.
Entertainment giant Disney is reportedly set to lay off nearly 1,000 employees in the upcoming weeks. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Disney is set for its first major layoffs after new Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro took the role. As per the report, the layoffs began before March, but the company is yet to release an official statement.
The layoffs are likely to affect less than 1% of the company’s total number of employees. Disney had nearly 231,000 employees at the end of FY25. As per the report, the layoffs are likely to affect the marketing department of the company, which was recently consolidated.
The multinational company has been accelerating its efforts to cut costs and coordinate efforts across various divisions, especially online.
So far, Disney has laid off over 8,000 employees since 2022, mostly affecting staff in its entertainment, ESPN, and corporate operations, the report said. This has resulted in cost savings of up to $7.5 billion, above its initial targets, reports said. In June 2025, the company made its largest layoffs, which affected television operations.
In January, the company united marketing for entertainment, experiences, and sports under one chief marketing officer, Asad Ayaz, for the first time. As per reports, Ayaz is mulling consolidating the marketing group and reducing costs under Project Imagine.
How Is Disney Planning to Cut Costs?
Reports suggest that the company has been trying to offset the smaller profits it earns now compared to what it used to make from television. It is also said to be planning to free up money for its digital business, where there is more potential for revenue generation and growth.
Expansion in Disneyland
Earlier last month, D’Amaro stated that Disneyland will open a new site in Paris, which is expected to generate employment for nearly 1,000 people. "I believe we will continue to be the number one tourist destination. I believe that we will continue to add jobs. In fact, we're adding 1,000 jobs just for this new land that we have built," D'Amaro said. Disneyland's theme parks business represents nearly 57% of the company’s total profit of $17.5 billion.