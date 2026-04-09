Disney Axes Jobs Again: 1,000 Roles at Risk Amid Major Restructuring

Expansion in Disneyland

Earlier last month, D’Amaro stated that Disneyland will open a new site in Paris, which is expected to generate employment for nearly 1,000 people. "I believe we will continue to be the number one tourist destination. I believe that we will continue to add jobs. In fact, we're adding 1,000 jobs just for this new land that we have built," D'Amaro said. Disneyland's theme parks business represents nearly 57% of the company’s total profit of $17.5 billion.