MOVIN Opens New Facility In Surat To Streamline Logistics Solutions For MSMEs

Logistics player MOVIN on Wednesday said it has opened a new facility in Surat, as it aims to serve businesses across key sectors and enhance the capabilities of over 40,000 MSMEs in the region.
Leveraging the city's multi-modal logistics advantages, the facility connects western India's dense industrial and commercial zones with major national markets, the company said.
This investment further strengthens MOVIN's core offerings, Express end-of-day (EOD) and standard premium services, it said, without disclosing the investment amount.
The new facility further strengthens MOVIN's growing nationwide network, adding to its established presence across key markets including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar, according to the company.
The logistics firm also revealed plans to further expand its national footprint with its upcoming facilities in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Punjab this year.
The addition of Surat as a strategic hub underscores MOVIN's commitment to enabling faster, more efficient and seamless logistics solutions, while supporting the evolving supply chain needs of businesses across India, it said.
"MOVIN's expansion marks a decisive step in building a logistics network that is future-ready for India. As the nation accelerates infrastructural development and strengthens its economic corridors, the need for reliable, high-efficiency logistics has never been greater," said Gregory Goba-Ble, Director of MOVIN Express and Head of UPS India.
MOVIN is a joint venture between the American multinational firm UPS and Gurugram-headquartered InterGlobe Enterprises.