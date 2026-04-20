Three-Day Gita Course In Surat Inspires Thousands Toward Positive Living

The initiative is being recognized as a meaningful effort to foster spiritual awareness and societal well-being in today’s fast-paced world.

Participants expressed that the course provided them with clarity, inspiration, and a renewed sense of direction.

Traditional performances like Lezim dance and Dhol-Tasha added energy and enthusiasm to the event, making it both engaging and memorable.

Organizers emphasized that the initiative aims to guide individuals, particularly young people, toward a balanced life rooted in values, wisdom, and positive thinking.

The venue resonated with Vedic chants and rituals, while the presence of a Gaushala added a unique dimension of service and compassion.

The program included devotional music performances by Urvashi Radadiya and Rishabh Agrawat, as well as a spiritually enriching dance presentation by Ami Patel’s team.

He highlighted that challenges and uncertainties are integral to life and should be viewed as opportunities for growth rather than setbacks.

The course was led by motivational speaker Paras Pandhi, whose sessions focused on simplifying the profound teachings of the Bhagavad Gita for practical application in daily life.

Held at Sampada Festivity from April 9 to April 11, the event attracted over 4,000 participants, reflecting a growing interest in spiritual learning and self-development.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 13: A three-day Shrimad Bhagavad Gita course organized by Social Army Group in Surat has successfully inspired thousands to embrace a more positive and purposeful way of living.

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