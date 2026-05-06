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GCPL Q4 Profit Rises 9.6% To ₹451.77 Cr; FY26 Revenue Up 7.9% To ₹15,444 Cr

The revenue growth was "on the back of underlying volume growth of 6 per cent", GCPL said in its earnings statement, quoting its Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati

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GCPL Q4 Profit Rises 9.6% To ₹451.77 Cr; FY26 Revenue Up 7.9% to ₹15,444 Cr Photo: Free Pik
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FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported a 9.67% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹451.77 crore in the March quarter, led by volume growth from the domestic market, and cost management.

It had posted a net profit of ₹411.9 crore in the year-ago period, GCPL -- the FMCG arm of Godrej Industries Group -- said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was up 11%t at ₹3,900.44 crore during the quarter from ₹3,514.23 crore.

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1 May 2026

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The revenue growth was "on the back of underlying volume growth of 6%", GCPL said in its earnings statement, quoting its Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati.

Its EBITDA grew 10%, with operating margin at 21.7%, it added.

GCPL's total expenses were ₹3,225.44 crore, up 10.56%. Its revenue from the domestic market, where it operates with brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, was ₹2,360.75 crore, up 9.25%.

The standalone business (which primarily consists of the domestic business), GCPL said its "underlying volume grew by 8%".

It was also "supported by disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions and improved operating leverage".

In GCPL's India business, home care delivered 12% value growth, while household insecticides, air fresheners and fabric care reported market share gains.

Revenue from Indonesia -- GCPL's second-biggest market -- was ₹492.17 crore, up 3.32% in the March quarter. Its revenue from the Africa market was up 20.35% to ₹800.36 crore.

Similarly, GCPL's revenue from other markets was up 25.6% to ₹315.11 crore.

"Our Latin America and Others business delivered 26% sales growth. EBITDA in this geography was impacted by certain one-time costs in the quarter; we expect this to normalise over the coming quarters," it said.

For the entire FY26, GCPL's profit rose marginally to ₹1,861.47 crore. The total consolidated income of GCPL rose 7.9% to ₹15,444.07 crore.

Over the outlook, Sitapti said GCPL is entering FY27 "from a position of strength".

Its India business is well placed to deliver "calibrated growth at normative EBITDA margins, supported by improving demand trends, a strengthening innovation pipeline and consistent in-market execution".

In Indonesia, he expects a meaningful step-up in performance as "pricing pressures abate; and our Africa, USA and Middle East business continues to deliver on its stated objective of strong revenue and profit growth over the medium term".

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, GCPL said its board in a meeting on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of 500%, which is ₹5 per share of face value of ₹1 each for 2026-27.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd settled at ₹1,095 on the BSE, down 0.67% from the previous close. 

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