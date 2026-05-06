GCPL Q4 Profit Rises 9.6% To ₹451.77 Cr; FY26 Revenue Up 7.9% To ₹15,444 Cr

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported a 9.67% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹451.77 crore in the March quarter, led by volume growth from the domestic market, and cost management.
It had posted a net profit of ₹411.9 crore in the year-ago period, GCPL -- the FMCG arm of Godrej Industries Group -- said in a regulatory filing.
Total revenue from operations was up 11%t at ₹3,900.44 crore during the quarter from ₹3,514.23 crore.
The revenue growth was "on the back of underlying volume growth of 6%", GCPL said in its earnings statement, quoting its Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati.
Its EBITDA grew 10%, with operating margin at 21.7%, it added.
GCPL's total expenses were ₹3,225.44 crore, up 10.56%. Its revenue from the domestic market, where it operates with brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, was ₹2,360.75 crore, up 9.25%.
The standalone business (which primarily consists of the domestic business), GCPL said its "underlying volume grew by 8%".
It was also "supported by disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions and improved operating leverage".
In GCPL's India business, home care delivered 12% value growth, while household insecticides, air fresheners and fabric care reported market share gains.
Revenue from Indonesia -- GCPL's second-biggest market -- was ₹492.17 crore, up 3.32% in the March quarter. Its revenue from the Africa market was up 20.35% to ₹800.36 crore.
Similarly, GCPL's revenue from other markets was up 25.6% to ₹315.11 crore.
"Our Latin America and Others business delivered 26% sales growth. EBITDA in this geography was impacted by certain one-time costs in the quarter; we expect this to normalise over the coming quarters," it said.
For the entire FY26, GCPL's profit rose marginally to ₹1,861.47 crore. The total consolidated income of GCPL rose 7.9% to ₹15,444.07 crore.
Over the outlook, Sitapti said GCPL is entering FY27 "from a position of strength".
Its India business is well placed to deliver "calibrated growth at normative EBITDA margins, supported by improving demand trends, a strengthening innovation pipeline and consistent in-market execution".
In Indonesia, he expects a meaningful step-up in performance as "pricing pressures abate; and our Africa, USA and Middle East business continues to deliver on its stated objective of strong revenue and profit growth over the medium term".
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, GCPL said its board in a meeting on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of 500%, which is ₹5 per share of face value of ₹1 each for 2026-27.
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd settled at ₹1,095 on the BSE, down 0.67% from the previous close.