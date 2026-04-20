Vipul Joshi & Associates Expands Immigration Law Services In Surat

Speaking on the occasion, Vipul Joshi said the firm has worked with clients across diverse industries and has assisted diamond traders from Surat and across Gujarat in filing L-1 and EB-5 petitions. He said that at the international level, the firm has supported Romanian nationals in obtaining Indian business visas and subsequently assisted them in securing X-1 visas following marriage to Indian citizens. It has also provided assistance to Zimbabwean nationals in securing business visas, he added.