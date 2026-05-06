Radico Khaitan Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹179.46 Cr In Q4

Radico Khaitan Ltd -- one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) -- reported almost twofold increase in consolidated profit to ₹179.46 crore during the March quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹93.07 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Radico Khaitan, which owns brands as Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, and the 8 PM series.
Its revenue from operations was up 15.5% to ₹5,180.23 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was ₹4,485.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
During the quarter, Radico Khaitan's "gross margin was 48%" representing a year-on-year of 453 bps expansion and 150 bps expansion sequentially.
"Gross margin improved on Y-o-Y basis due to a relatively benign raw material scenario coupled with ongoing premiumisation," the company said, adding, "Raw material accounted for 225 bps of gross margin expansion during the quarter." In the March quarter, Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume was up 4% to 9.52 million cases (12 bottles of 750 ml).
Radico Khaitan's total expenses increased 13.5% to ₹4,955.40 crore in the March quarter. Its total income, including other income, was up 15.63% to ₹5,188.12 crore during the quarter under review.
For the entire FY26, Radico Khaitan reported a 75% increase in net profit at ₹604.47 crore.
Its total consolidated income rose 22.7% to ₹20,988.23 crore in FY26.
In FY26, Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume was up 22.2% to 38.33 million cases.
Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said FY26 marks a clear "inflection point" for Radico Khaitan, in which its premiumisation strategy and disciplined execution translated into stronger margins and enhanced earnings.
"The Prestige & Above segment once again led our growth, reinforcing our focus on driving value over volume and strengthening our competitive positioning," he said.
Over the outlook, Radico Khaitan said the company continues to monitor the West Asia crisis.
"We are confident of our margin expansion trajectory in FY27. The company's strategy is to continue to make prudent marketing investments over existing core brands and new launches to sustain the growth and market share," it said.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Radico Khaitan said its board has recommended a final dividend of 450%, that is ₹9 per equity shares of ₹2 each for FY26.
Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹3,358.45 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.57% from its previous close.