TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks To Set Up Logistics Park In Siliguri

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement for 10 acres of land in Siliguri to develop a logistics park in the West Bengal district, known as the Gateway to the North-east region.
The proposed park is expected to enhance regional logistics efficiency, support local businesses, and contribute to employment generation, while enabling a shift towards organised, Grade A warehousing in the region, TVS ILP said.
Siliguri offers strong multimodal connectivity and serves as a critical transit hub linking key domestic and international trade corridors, including Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
The development of a logistics park aligns with the company's strategy to expand its footprint across high-potential logistics hubs in East India, it said.
"West Bengal is an important market for industrial and logistics growth, supported by its strategic location and strong regional connectivity. Siliguri plays a critical role as a gateway to Northeast India and neighbouring international markets, making it a highly relevant logistics hub," the company said.
With sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, pharma and regional distribution networks expanding their footprint, the company sees strong demand for organised, Grade A warehousing in this region, he said and added that the development also marks TVSILP's second major investment in West Bengal, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the state.
With this investment, TVS ILP strengthens its presence in East India while contributing to the formalisation and growth of West Bengal's logistics and industrial ecosystem, the company said.
The company has in the past signed similar pacts with the governments of Telangana and Karnataka, as part of its broader expansion across key industrial and logistics hubs in India.