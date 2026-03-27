Lockdown Coming? Govt Finally Issues Clarification Amid Growing Concerns

Government dismisses lockdown rumours as false amid West Asia conflict.
Hardeep Singh Puri assures no such proposal under consideration.
Speculation triggered by PM remarks and rising geopolitical tensions.
Centre cuts fuel excise duty, imposes export curbs to manage oil price surge.
Rumours of a nationwide “lockdown” have been circulating widely on social media amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The government, however, has moved swiftly to dismiss the speculation, assuring that there is no such proposal under consideration.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed the claims “completely false” in a post on X. “Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly — there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” he said.
While acknowledging that the global situation remains fluid, the minister said the government is closely monitoring developments across energy markets, supply chains and essential commodities in real time. He added that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy and other critical supplies.
“India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive and coordinated manner,” he said.
Why rumours gained traction
The speculation appears to have been triggered by remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, where he drew parallels between the challenges posed by the West Asia conflict and those faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The comments were widely interpreted — and, in some cases, misinterpreted — as a signal of potential restrictions.
The situation was further amplified by plans for the Prime Minister to hold a meeting with chief ministers today to review state preparedness amid the evolving geopolitical situation.
Oil prices and government response
The anxiety has also been fuelled by a sharp rise in global oil prices, which have surged by roughly 40% since the conflict escalated. The increase follows disruptions linked to Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery through which around one-fifth of global energy supplies pass.
In response, the Centre today announced a ₹10 per litre cut in central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption, while imposing fresh export duties on petroleum products to shield consumers from rising global crude prices.
Puri said the move would require the government to absorb a fiscal hit. However, the decision has also reignited debate over retail fuel pricing, with some analysts noting that pump prices have remained elevated even when global crude was trading at around $65 per barrel.