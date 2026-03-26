AC Prices Were Already Rising, West Asia Conflict Made It Worse

But, in just over a month, they are forced to hike prices once again as US and Israeli war on Iran constrains crucial gas supplies and disturbs other macroeconomic levers, according to analysts. A report by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura on Tuesday claimed that most players, including Voltas and Daikin India, have already communicated a 7.5–12% price increase for all orders invoiced from April 1, 2026. It expects others are also likely to announce similar hikes soon.