Crude Oil Futures Fall Amid Uncertainties In West Asia

Crude oil price fell ₹77 to ₹8,360 per barrel in the futures trade on Wednesday, amid weak global trends triggered by the West Asia crisis.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for May delivery slipped by ₹77, or 0.91%, to ₹8,360 per barrel in a business turnover of 12,205 lots.
Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.89% lower at $88.87 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.62% to $97.87 per barrel in New York.