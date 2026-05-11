IT Employees’ Body Urges Govt to Mandate Work From Home Amid Fuel Concerns

NITES urges government to mandate work from home advisory
Request linked to fuel conservation amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainty
Union says IT sector proved remote work effectiveness during Covid-19 pandemic
Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a body that represents India's Information Technology and IT-enabled services (IT/ITES) sector employees, today written to the government requesting issuance of an advisory mandating Work From Home for the sector.
In a letter to Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the union cited fuel conservation and broader economic concerns arising from global geopolitical developments as its main concerns.
"The IT/ITES sector is one of the very few sectors in India that has already demonstrated, on a massive scale, that remote working can be implemented effectively without disruption to productivity or business continuity," the letter said while pointing to the large-scale shift to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
NITES also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal encouraging measures such as virtual meetings, reduced travel and work from home should be viewed as a call for collective responsibility during a period of economic uncertainty and fuel conservation.
The organisation further argued that requiring employees in metropolitan cities to undertake long daily commutes despite the availability of digital alternatives increases fuel consumption, traffic congestion and environmental burden. It also said extended travel time affects employee well-being.
According to the letter, the IT sector had already demonstrated during the pandemic that remote work arrangements were operationally sustainable."Companies invested heavily in remote infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, cloud operations, digital collaboration tools, and virtual management systems. Employees adapted successfully. Productivity targets were met. International business continued uninterrupted. The sector itself repeatedly acknowledged during that period that operations remained stable under remote working conditions," it said.
NITES requested the ministry to issue an advisory directing IT and digitally deliverable service sectors to implement work from home “wherever operationally feasible” for a suitable period in the national interest.
The body said such a move could help reduce fuel consumption and traffic pressure while allowing economic activity to continue uninterrupted through digital infrastructure.
Modi Calls for Restraint
PM Modi yesterday appealed to Indians to use fuel judiciously and opt for Working From Home whenever possible to strengthen the economy.
His suggestions came at a time when the conflict in West Asia continues and the exchange of proposals between the US and Iran does not signal any ease anytime soon.
Modi suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid crisis which tumbled the rupee and pushed crude oil prices up.