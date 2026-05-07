CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer said the volatile geopolitical situation in the Middle East, which accounts for nearly 20% of global crude oil supplies and is a key supply chain hub for India, has intensified inflationary pressures across the industry. According to the industry body, glass manufacturing units are under severe stress due to restrictions in gas supply to the Firozabad glass manufacturing hub, forcing vendors to shift towards costlier spot LNG or LPG.