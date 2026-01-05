Universal Music India to pick 30% Stake in Excel Entertainment

Commenting on the deal, UMG CEO of Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA), Adam Granite said, "Today's announcement further strengthens UMG's position in India, a dynamic and strategically important music market for the group globally." He further said, "By investing in and partnering with Excel Entertainment, UMG will be uniquely positioned to contribute from the earliest stage to Excel's future endeavours and throughout the creative process, providing huge benefits to both parties." Excel Entertainment Founders Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said India's entertainment landscape continues to grow from strength to strength, and this is the perfect moment to build meaningful global collaborations.