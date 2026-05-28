Resolve Water Disputes Through Cooperation: PM Modi to States

Modi asked states to resolve inter-state water disputes via cooperation, timely clearances and tech monitoring, citing Ken-Betwa as model.
Seven critical infrastructure projects worth ₹30,000 crore across railways, power and roads in nine states were reviewed at 51st PRAGATI meeting.
PM emphasised rooftop solar in mission mode, Vadhavan Port as multi-modal hub, and Swachh Bharat 2.0 with measurable outcomes and waste management focus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to resolve inter-state water disputes through cooperation, timely clearances and technology-based monitoring, and said the Ken-Betwa project should serve as a model.
Chairing the 51st PRAGATI meeting, where seven critical infrastructure projects across railways, power and road sectors covering nine states worth around Rs 30,000 crore were reviewed on Wednesday evening, he underlined that delay in implementation of public projects leads not only to cost escalation but also deprives citizens of timely access to essential facilities.
While reviewing the Ken-Betwa river inter-linking project, the prime minister said it should serve as a model for other states to resolve inter-state water issues through cooperation, timely clearances, technology-based monitoring and mission-mode execution, an official statement said.
States were encouraged to identify similar opportunities where river-linking, water conservation, groundwater recharge and efficient irrigation can be taken up in an integrated manner to ensure long-term water security, the statement said.
PRAGATI is an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering pro-active governance and timely implementation, by seamlessly integrating efforts of the central and state governments.
The seven critical infrastructure projects are pivotal to economic growth and public welfare and these were reviewed with a focus on timelines, inter-agency coordination, and timely issue resolution.
While reviewing power sector projects, he emphasised the need to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across urban areas, with a special focus on cities, residential clusters and public institutions.
Modi underlined that rooftop solar should be taken up in mission mode to reduce electricity costs, improve energy security and promote clean energy at the household and community level.
While reviewing road and port connectivity projects, it was emphasised that the Vadhavan Port should be developed as a model of port-led, multi-modal development, where every major mode of transport is seamlessly integrated to create a future-ready logistics ecosystem.
The project should not be seen merely as a port, but as a national gateway connected through coastal shipping, inland waterways, dedicated freight corridors, high-speed rail connectivity, highways and airport linkages.
The prime minister emphasised the need for effective implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, underlining that it should move beyond infrastructure creation and ensure measurable outcomes through regular monitoring, citizen participation and convergence between various stakeholders.
He asked the states to expedite the completion of solid waste management-related infrastructure, including waste processing plants and GOBARdhan plants.
Modi observed that every delay has a direct impact on people's lives, regional growth and public resources and stressed that central ministries, departments and states must adopt a more proactive and time-bound approach to resolve pending issues, remove bottlenecks and ensure faster execution.
The prime minister also emphasised that innovative use of canal networks should be explored, including installation of solar panels along canals and over canals for clean electricity generation.
This would help optimise land use, reduce evaporation losses, generate renewable energy and create additional economic value from water infrastructure.
At the beginning of the meeting, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan said that in pursuance of the directions of the prime minister, a system of monthly review of social sector schemes at the state level has also been operationalised.
This mechanism aims to ensure regular monitoring, faster resolution of implementation issues and greater accountability at the state and district levels. As part of this initiative, the Swachh Bharat Mission has been taken up for review at the state level in the first instance.