India-Linked Tanker Attempts Rare Hormuz Passage Amid LPG Crisis

India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade risks
LPG offtake drops 26.6%, signalling severe cooking fuel shortage in India
Indian Oil Corporation sources cargo despite disrupted maritime flows
An India-linked supertanker carrying around 45,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas is attempting what would be the first observed passage by an Indian-connected vessel through the Strait of Hormuz since the US blockade began — a high-stakes move that underscores just how desperate New Delhi's cooking fuel situation has become.
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker 'Sarv Shakti' was tracked moving northward past Iran's Larak and Qeshm islands on Saturday, according to ship-tracking data cited by Bloomberg, appearing to head towards the Gulf of Oman. Shipping documents reviewed by Bloomberg identified Indian Oil Corporation as the buyer of the cargo. Such transits have been extraordinarily rare since the US blockade disrupted maritime flows through the strait weeks ago — making the Sarv Shakti's attempted passage significant well beyond its individual cargo.
India's LPG Crisis
The broader context explains why the risk is being taken. India is the world's second-largest LPG consumer, and its cooking fuel supply has been severely disrupted since the conflict erupted on 28th February. Monthly consumption data tells the story starkly: LPG offtake fell from 3.012 million tonnes in January and 2.822 million tonnes in February to just 2.379 million tonnes in March — a decline of 26.6 per cent against January levels. Prior to the conflict, India imported close to 60% of its LPG requirements, with a significant proportion sourced from West Asia, particularly Qatar. Long queues outside gas distribution agencies and reports of labour migration linked to fuel shortages have been recorded in parts of the country.
India's Response
New Delhi has moved on several fronts simultaneously to address the shortfall. LPG procurement has been ramped up from the United States and Argentina, with India also expanding its search to the Atlantic Basin and Norway. Ports have been directed to prioritise the berthing and discharge of LPG cargoes. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in April that domestic LPG output had been increased by 60% to 54,000 tonnes per day.
On the distribution side, city gas companies including IGL, MGL, GAIL and BPCL have been instructed to accelerate new piped natural gas connections and offer incentives to households willing to switch from LPG cylinders. Government data shows that more than 5.27 lakh new PNG connections were activated from March 2026, with new connections being added at a rate of 10,000 per day.
India's total LPG consumption for 2025-26 stood at 33.21 million tonnes.