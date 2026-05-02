India-Linked Tanker Attempts Rare Hormuz Passage Amid LPG Crisis

India's LPG Crisis

The broader context explains why the risk is being taken. India is the world's second-largest LPG consumer, and its cooking fuel supply has been severely disrupted since the conflict erupted on 28th February. Monthly consumption data tells the story starkly: LPG offtake fell from 3.012 million tonnes in January and 2.822 million tonnes in February to just 2.379 million tonnes in March — a decline of 26.6 per cent against January levels. Prior to the conflict, India imported close to 60% of its LPG requirements, with a significant proportion sourced from West Asia, particularly Qatar. Long queues outside gas distribution agencies and reports of labour migration linked to fuel shortages have been recorded in parts of the country.