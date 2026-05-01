What’s Actually Holding Back India’s $70bn Used-Car Opportunity—Explained

Nearly 80% of transactions continue to be routed through the unorganised segment, where price discovery is inconsistent, vehicle histories are unclear and quality checks are far from standardised. For a purchase that often rivals the cost of a new car, this opacity carries real consequences. According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, only about 40% of buyers are willing to recommend their experience, which is considered, an unusually low endorsement rate for a high-value category.