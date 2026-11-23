India’s new Consent Manager framework aims to make it easier for individuals to manage, review and withdraw data permissions across participating organisations.
But businesses are not generally required to onboard Consent Managers, and many still face gaps in privacy technology and data mapping.
Whether users gain meaningful control will depend on business participation, system integration and whether withdrawals actually reach the systems using their data.
A person may give a bank permission to use personal data, share health information with an insurer and allow an e-commerce platform to use data for marketing. If the person later wants to withdraw one, the process can mean going back to each organisation.
That is the problem India’s new Consent Manager framework is designed to address.
The registration framework came into effect on November 13, 2026, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched an online portal the following day for eligible Indian companies to apply. Applicants must have adequate technical, operational and financial capacity, including a minimum net worth of ₹2 crore.
The broader provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 and Rules, 2025 covering Data Fiduciaries’ obligations and individuals’ rights are scheduled to take effect on May 13, 2027.
A New Way To Manage Data Consent
A Consent Manager is a registered intermediary that enables a person, or Data Principal, to give, manage, review and withdraw consent through an accessible, transparent and interoperable platform.
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Ekta Rai, an advocate at the Delhi High Court, says the framework can make consent a continuing choice. “The real advantage is that consent becomes a continuing choice rather than a one-time exercise,” she says.
But withdrawing consent does not necessarily mean all information must be erased. Banks, insurers and other organisations may have separate legal or regulatory obligations to retain certain records. The DPDP framework also allows processing on certain legal bases other than consent.
The broader consent provisions scheduled for May 2027 require consent to be free, specific, informed and unambiguous, with withdrawal as easy as giving consent.
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How One Platform Could Manage Multiple Permissions
The system is not a universal switch that automatically connects every organisation. Under the Rules, a Consent Manager can manage consent for a Data Fiduciary onboarded onto its platform.
Consent Managers must maintain records of consents given, denied or withdrawn, the notices accompanying consent requests and the sharing of personal data with another Data Fiduciary. Individuals must be able to access these records, which must be retained for at least seven years. The Consent Manager must also ensure that the contents of personal data being shared are not readable by it.
The Consent Manager manages the permission trail; it does not take over the organisation’s data-processing responsibilities. The Data Fiduciary remains responsible for demonstrating that valid consent was obtained and for acting on a withdrawal where consent is the basis for processing.
Why Getting Businesses On Board Matters
The framework does not require every Data Fiduciary to onboard a Consent Manager. That makes business participation central to whether the system becomes useful at scale.
For companies, participation could provide structured records of permissions and withdrawals and help demonstrate that consent was obtained and acted upon. Amit Das, Co-Founder and CEO of think360.ai, says shared infrastructure could also reduce the need to build every consent-management function in-house.
Das notes that large digital platforms with established privacy centres may have less reason to route consent through a third party. For other organisations, shared infrastructure could reduce the work involved in building consent records, withdrawal processes and related workflows.
Using a Consent Manager also does not transfer the Data Fiduciary’s responsibility. The organisation remains accountable for how it processes personal data and for acting on valid withdrawal requests.
The Readiness Gap In Indian Companies
This is where the technology challenge becomes important.
“Most organisations have consent checkboxes, not consent systems,” Das says.
He cautions that buying a consent-management tool is not the same as integrating with a registered Consent Manager, as existing privacy tools do not automatically make an organisation part of the new framework.
A database field showing that a customer opted in may not show what notice was presented, which purpose was agreed to or whether a withdrawal reached other systems and service providers.
“You cannot manage consent over data you have not mapped,” Das says. He says organisations first need visibility into where personal data is stored and how it moves across systems.
For organisations with well-managed IT systems, Das estimates that integration could take a few weeks to a few months. The task becomes harder when data is spread across legacy systems and external applications.
The challenge is not the same across sectors, and the experts see some differences in where the biggest gaps lie. Vikram Raichura, Founder and Managing Director of Helo.ai, believes healthcare, banking, insurance and e-commerce could face greater challenges because they handle large amounts of customer data across multiple systems. Das, however, identifies healthcare and mid-tier financial services as having the hardest path. Hospitals may hold data across hospital-management systems, laboratories, insurers and third-party administrators, while mid-sized banks and NBFCs may have consent embedded in loan documents and legacy core systems that were not designed to expose purpose-level permissions.
Das says e-commerce and fintech companies should be closer to ready because many already operate API-first systems and have consent flows shaped by existing digital requirements. Insurance faces an additional complication because insurers often sit within wider ecosystems involving hospitals, workshops, agents and other intermediaries that collect or manage customer relationships on their behalf. He also identifies third-party technology relationships and data flows as a broader risk across healthcare, fintech, insurance, e-commerce and retail.
Raichura says businesses will need to connect existing systems and ensure that a customer’s decision reaches the platforms using the data. Simply recording a withdrawal is not enough; the change has to be acted upon.
The readiness data suggests this could be a significant challenge. An EY survey of nearly 150 professionals, published in January 2026, found that 77% identified the adoption of privacy technology in legacy environments as a challenge. More than 83% of organisations had not begun comprehensive implementation of DPDP requirements, while only around 38% had categorised personal data and identified third-party processors.
EY also found sectoral differences: 50% of consumer, retail and e-commerce organisations had initiated their compliance journey, compared with 9.9% of healthcare and life sciences organisations.
Will Users Actually Get More Control?
The framework creates a mechanism that could make consent easier to manage. But a Consent Manager does not guarantee that a person’s choice will be reflected across every system holding or using their data.
Its practical value will depend on how many organisations onboard these platforms and whether they can carry consent and withdrawal instructions through their systems and processors.
Usability will matter too. If users respond to every prompt with a reflexive “yes”, consent fatigue could defeat the purpose, Das says.
Raichura puts the test simply: “Consent should not just be something a customer clicks on. When a person gives or withdraws permission, that choice needs to make a difference in how their data is used.”
That is the promise the new framework will ultimately have to deliver: not just a new place to record consent, but a system in which a person’s decision actually changes how participating organisations use their data.