The challenge is not the same across sectors, and the experts see some differences in where the biggest gaps lie. Vikram Raichura, Founder and Managing Director of Helo.ai, believes healthcare, banking, insurance and e-commerce could face greater challenges because they handle large amounts of customer data across multiple systems. Das, however, identifies healthcare and mid-tier financial services as having the hardest path. Hospitals may hold data across hospital-management systems, laboratories, insurers and third-party administrators, while mid-sized banks and NBFCs may have consent embedded in loan documents and legacy core systems that were not designed to expose purpose-level permissions.