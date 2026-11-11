Cabinet Approves ₹62,370 Cr Subsidy For P&K Fertilisers In Rabi Season

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹62,370 crore subsidy for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season.
The subsidy will cover DAP and various NPKS fertiliser grades from October 2026 to March 31, 2027.
The government has retained the retail price of a 50-kg DAP bag at ₹1,350 despite rising global fertiliser prices.
The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 62,370 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the rabi season 2026-27.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Department of Fertilizers' proposal to fix the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi season 2026-27 (from October 2026 to March 31, 2027) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.
The Cabinet has approved Rs 62,370 crore as subsidy for P&K fertilisers, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
He said the fertiliser prices have shot up immensely due to the West Asia crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war.
However, the minister said the government has protected farmers' interests by providing adequate fertiliser subsidy.
The Modi government has provided a shield to farmers from geopolitical turmoil, he added.
Vaishnaw said the DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) rate would remain the same at Rs 1,350 per bag of 50 kg each.
The subsidy on P&K fertilisers, including DAP and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2026-27 to ensure smooth availability of these soil nutrients to the farmers at affordable prices.