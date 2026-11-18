India has prohibited exports of lithium-ion battery black mass to retain more material for domestic recycling and critical mineral recovery.
However, recovered lithium, nickel and cobalt need further refining to meet battery manufacturers’ quality requirements.
With recycled-content obligations for EV and portable batteries starting in FY28, consistent battery-grade output will become increasingly important.
India's decision to prohibit exports of lithium-ion battery black mass has brought the country's battery recycling capabilities into focus. Through a notification dated November 10, 2026, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) changed the export policy for the specified category of unsorted battery waste from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect. The government said the move was intended to retain the material for domestic recycling and improve the availability of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt.
However, recovering these minerals is only one part of the recycling process. Black mass, the powder obtained from shredding used lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing waste, is an intermediate material. The recovered metals need further processing to remove impurities and convert them into compounds that can meet battery manufacturers' specifications.
A January 2026 report, Advancing Circular Economy of Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment (E-waste) and Lithium-Ion Batteries in India, prepared by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) with the support of NITI Aayog, highlighted the absence of standardised protocols to verify the purity of recycled battery materials. It recommended that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) establish purity standards for recycled materials.
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Why Recovered Minerals Need Testing
Black mass contains a mixture of materials, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite. Recovering individual metals requires further refining after mechanical processing. One commonly used route is hydrometallurgy, in which metals are dissolved through leaching, separated from impurities and recovered as individual compounds.
Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Attero, says the process involves controlled leaching, followed by impurity removal and separation techniques such as solvent extraction and selective precipitation. The recovered metals are then converted into compounds such as lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide, nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate, which serve as inputs for battery manufacturing.
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"Black mass is an intermediate product containing lithium, nickel, cobalt and other valuable materials. It must undergo further refining before these materials can be used in new batteries," Gupta says.
Bhagyathej Reddy, Partner – Renewables & New Energies at PwC India, says black mass typically undergoes mechanical processing followed by hydrometallurgical refining. Processes such as solvent extraction, precipitation and crystallisation help separate the metals and produce battery-grade salts for cathode material manufacturing.
The distinction between recovered material and battery-grade output is important because the presence of a valuable metal does not establish whether it is suitable for a new battery. Its chemical composition and impurity levels also matter.
The Challenge Of Ensuring Quality
Battery manufacturers assess recovered materials on parameters such as chemical composition, metal concentration and trace impurities. The quality of the output must also remain consistent across batches.
Gupta says recyclers use laboratory techniques such as inductively coupled plasma analysis and X-ray fluorescence to measure metal content and identify impurities. However, incoming batteries differ by manufacturer, chemistry, age and condition, affecting the composition of black mass and the refining process required.
"Even small variations can affect battery performance and stability, making quality assurance as important as recovery efficiency," he says.
Sravan K Appana, CEO of iGowise Mobility, says laboratory tests check parameters such as impurities, moisture and particle size. However, manufacturers also need to test recovered materials in cells before approving them for use.
"The real test is cell qualification: the manufacturer builds test cells from the material and cycles them, which takes months," Appana says.
He identifies inconsistent feedstock as a major challenge, since a batch can contain batteries of different chemistries, brands and ages. Reddy also points to variable composition, limited standardisation and inconsistent feedstock supply as factors that make it difficult for recyclers to meet manufacturers' specifications consistently.
Reddy says Indian black mass typically contains about 35% nickel and cobalt by weight, compared with a Chinese benchmark of more than 40%. He points to this difference as an indication of the quality challenge facing Indian recyclers. The composition of black mass, however, can vary depending on the battery chemistry and the material entering the recycling process.
What Battery Manufacturers Require
Battery manufacturers need recovered minerals in forms and at purity levels suitable for their production processes. The requirements can vary depending on the battery chemistry and intended application.
The Ministry of Mines' Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive Scheme specifies indicative purity benchmarks for eligible recycling outputs. These include at least 99% purity for lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate, while the benchmark for recovered graphite is at least 95%. The scheme also requires purity test certificates from laboratories accredited to ISO 17025:2017 at the incentive disbursement stage.
These benchmarks apply to eligible outputs under the incentive scheme. They should not be confused with a comprehensive, universally applicable standard for every recycled material or battery manufacturer's specifications.
The TERI report supported by NITI Aayog identifies this wider gap, noting that the absence of standardised purity-verification protocols creates uncertainty around the quality of recycled materials. It also points to concerns about consistency and the lack of assured long-term buyers as constraints on the use of recycled battery materials.
Building Trust In Recycled Materials
The quality challenge also varies with battery chemistry. Nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries contain nickel and cobalt, while lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) batteries contain cobalt. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, by contrast, do not contain nickel or cobalt. This affects the value of the metals that recyclers can recover.
Appana says the growing use of LFP batteries changes the economics of recycling because these batteries do not offer nickel and cobalt for recovery. Reddy also says the commercial viability of recycling differs across chemistries, with LFP recycling yielding lithium, while NMC and LCO batteries offer additional metals for recovery.
"While technology is proven, some chemistries are commercially more viable than others," Reddy says.
The need for reliable quality checks will become more pressing as recycled-content requirements take effect. Under the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, as amended by the Battery Waste Management (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024, producers of electric vehicle and portable batteries must use recycled materials equivalent to at least 5% of a battery's total dry weight in FY28. The requirement rises to 10% in FY29, 15% in FY30 and 20% from FY31 onwards.
Meeting these obligations will require more than increasing the volume of material recovered from discarded batteries. Recyclers will need to demonstrate that their output meets quality requirements and can be supplied consistently to manufacturers.
Reddy calls for stronger enforcement of extended producer responsibility, chemistry-specific pricing and standards for battery circularity. He also highlights the need for battery identification and segregation to improve the consistency of recovered materials. Appana calls for more accredited testing laboratories and BIS standards for recycled battery salts, aligned with global specifications. He also suggests battery identification systems or battery passports to help recyclers sort packs by chemistry before processing.
Gupta says expanding domestic refining capabilities will require investment in infrastructure and reliable access to feedstock. Attero, he says, has an annual black mass refining capacity of 16,500 tonnes and plans to increase it to around 60,000 tonnes over the next four years. He adds that the company's processes recover more than 98% of battery materials, with purity levels exceeding 99.9% — figures that reflect Attero's own technology and operations.
India's export prohibition is intended to keep more battery black mass within the domestic recycling chain. But the value of that material will depend on whether recyclers can turn it into reliable, tested and battery-grade inputs. Refining capabilities, testing infrastructure and consistent quality standards will therefore be important in connecting the recycling industry with domestic battery manufacturing.