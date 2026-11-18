India's decision to prohibit exports of lithium-ion battery black mass has brought the country's battery recycling capabilities into focus. Through a notification dated November 10, 2026, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) changed the export policy for the specified category of unsorted battery waste from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect. The government said the move was intended to retain the material for domestic recycling and improve the availability of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt.