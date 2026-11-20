Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Fredna Dental Systems (FDS), India’s Largest Dental Diagnostic Company, introduced South Korean dental implant technology to the Indian dental fraternity through the launch of BIOTEM AR Dental Implant priced at 3,333 INR. The event marked a significant milestone in the Indian dental implantology landscape, bringing together approximately 500 dental professionals, implantologists, clinical experts and industry stakeholders for an evening dedicated to scientific exchange, technological exploration and professional networking. The event was also attended by Mr Kevin Yeo, International sales Director, Biotem Korea.

The industry gathering featured international speakers Dr. Roger Saleh and Mr. Chadi Maroun, who shared clinical and technical perspectives on advancements in implantology

The association brings South Korean BIOTEM AR implant technology to the Indian dental market at 3333 INR

Featuring two international speakers, Dr. Roger Saleh, Periodontist and Implantologist, and Mr. Chadi Maroun, Dental Technician, Implantology Trainer and BIOTEM Technical Advisor, the event was an introduction to the BIOTEM Dental Implant System, highlighting its implant engineering, surface technology, precision-driven design and prosthetic solutions. Dr. Roger Saleh, presented his clinical experience and insights into the system’s applications through his session – My Clinical Journey with BIOTEM – Basic to Advanced.

Mr. Chadi Maroun, Dental Technician, Implantology Trainer and BIOTEM Technical Advisor, delivered a technical session titled The BIOTEM System, Components & USP – Why BIOTEM?, offering an in-depth perspective on the system’s technical features and product proposition.

One of the evening’s key highlights was the spectacular unveiling of the BIOTEM AR Implant System and its range of prosthetic components, symbolising the beginning of a strategic partnership committed to advancing implant dentistry in India. The event also provided dental professionals with an opportunity to explore the product portfolio, interact with technical teams and understand the system’s design and applications.

BIOTEAM AR’s introduction to India through FDS comes at a time when dental implant selection involves several considerations, including material composition, implant design, surface technology, clinical evidence, manufacturer credentials, patient suitability and cost. With markets such as South Korea and Europe contributing to developments in implant manufacturing and surface engineering, access to international implant technologies provides Indian dental professionals with additional systems to evaluate against their clinical and patient requirements.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Fredun Medhora, of Fredna Dental Systems stated, “At Fredna Dental Systems, we see an important opportunity to bring international dental technologies closer to the Indian market. Our association with BIOTEM reflects this direction. Equally important was creating a platform where dental professionals could interact with the technology and engage directly with international experts. Bringing together 500 dental professionals for this gathering reinforces our commitment to industry engagement, knowledge-sharing and the continued development of India’s dental ecosystem.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vinayak Umesh Shirsekar, Director, Fredna Dental Systems, said, “Our association with BIOTEM marks an important step in our commitment to bringing advanced dental technologies and innovative implant solutions to Indian dental professionals. At Fredna Dental Systems, we believe that the future of dentistry lies in the integration of science, technology and clinical excellence. Through this partnership, our vision is to build a strong ecosystem that goes beyond products, with a focus on clinical education, technical support and long-term professional engagement. We look forward to making BIOTEM’s technology and expertise accessible to the Indian dental community and contributing to the continued growth of implant dentistry in the country.”

For patients, implant-based restoration can offer a fixed option for replacing missing teeth, helping restore chewing function and the appearance of a complete smile. Treatment suitability and outcomes depend on individual clinical assessment, bone quality, surgical technique, restorative planning and ongoing oral care.

Through its association with BIOTEM, Fredna Dental Systems is expanding its dental technology portfolio with a South Korean-manufactured implant system, bringing together implant design, specialized restorative components and a defined starting price for the Indian market making quality available at a fairly affordable price.

About Fredna Dental Systems

Fredna Dental Systems is India’s largest dental diagnostic company, offering comprehensive dental diagnostic and digital dentistry solutions. With a strong focus on technology, precision and clinical excellence, the company supports dental professionals through advanced diagnostics, planning and treatment solutions.

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About Biotem Dental Implant Systems:

Established in 2006, BIOTEM is a South Korean dental implant company with a portfolio of implant systems and restorative components. With an international presence spanning six regions: Asia, Europe, Africa, America, the Middle East and Oceania, the company specialises in dental implant systems, surgical and prosthetic components, and technology-driven solutions for implant dentistry, with a focus on engineering, surface technology, clinical usability and precision-driven design.

BIOTEM AR: Implant Design and Technology

Manufactured from medical-grade pure titanium, the BIOTEM AR is designed to function as an artificial tooth root, providing a foundation for a dental crown. It incorporates an SLA (Sandblasted, Large-grit, Acid-etched) surface treatment that creates a micro-rough texture relevant to osseointegration, the biological process through which an implant integrates with the surrounding jawbone. BIOTEM also emphasises surface cleanliness as an important aspect of its manufacturing and quality-control processes.

The implant features a tapered fixture, an internal hex connection and a submerged design, with an 11-degree Morse taper forming part of its implant-prosthetic interface. Its broader component portfolio includes SANTA, BioArk, Q Base and Scan Body, alongside healing, cemented and angled abutments. A dedicated surgical kit and convenience kit further complement the system’s offering for dental professionals.