Adani Airports To Redevelop Mumbai T1 North Section From Jan; 9% Traffic To Be Shifted

"91 per cent of Mumbai Airport's passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake redevelopment of the age-old infrastructure that was in urgent need of repairs. Only the North Section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of T1 of Mumbai Airport's capacity, is being demolished in Phase 1 to minimise passenger inconvenience and operational disruption. The transition to Navi Mumbai Airport is temporary and does not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic," said Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.