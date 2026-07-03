India Removes Apps Responsible For Abruptly Shutting Down E-Rickshaws

Following social media videos showing e-rickshaws suddenly stopping, the Centre has directed app stores to remove two apps
The move includes Chinese BAT-BMS platform, over fears that these apps could remotely disable lithium battery vehicles
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the apps were taken down promptly and stressed that app marketplaces must exercise stronger oversight to prevent such risks
The Centre has directed the removal of two mobile applications, including the Chinese BAT-BMS app, from major app stores after reports alleged that they could be used to remotely disable lithium battery-powered e-rickshaws.
The move follows growing concerns over cybersecurity risks after videos circulating on social media appeared to show e-rickshaws being abruptly rendered inoperable.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan confirmed that action had already been taken after the applications came to the government's attention, as per news agency PTI.
"That is right... There are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores," said Krishnan on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity Summit on Friday.
App marketplaces have a responsibility to conduct greater scrutiny before hosting applications and indicated that the government would engage with app store operators to ensure potentially harmful applications are not made available, he added, as per PTI.
Viral Videos Spark Cybersecurity Concerns
The controversy emerged after several videos on social media claimed that e-rickshaws equipped with lithium batteries could be remotely shut down through the BAT-BMS smartphone application.
The clips raised widespread concerns over the security of internet-connected vehicle management systems used in some electric three-wheelers.
Multiple e-rickshaw drivers alleged their vehicles had suddenly stopped functioning after being remotely locked through the application. Some drivers claimed they were later asked to pay money to regain access to their vehicles.
One such incident from Moradabad reportedly showed a driver breaking down after his e-rickshaw was allegedly disabled through the app, while social media users called for immediate action against the application.
Delhi Govt Orders Probe
The Delhi government has also launched an inquiry into the allegations. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the administration had taken note of the issue after it surfaced on social media and that authorities were examining the matter.
"We are aware of the matter on social media and the government is looking into it. I believe police will also take action on their own about this, as it is illegal to do so," Singh said, as per PTI Videos.
The Delhi Transport Department and Delhi Police have been reportedly asked to verify the claims, while the government warned that strict action would follow if the allegations were found to be true.
What is BAT-BMS and Why is it Under Scrutiny?
BAT-BMS is a mobile application designed to connect with the Battery Management System (BMS) installed in lithium battery-powered e-rickshaws via Bluetooth.
The app is generally used by manufacturers, dealers and service technicians to monitor battery health, assess charging status, diagnose faults and configure battery settings.
However, recent allegations have shifted attention to the possibility that such connectivity could be misused. Authorities are continuing to investigate whether the application's remote control features were exploited to disable vehicles.