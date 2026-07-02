MeitY Examines Chinese App after Videos Show E-Rickshaws Remotely Switched Off

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is examining the security implications of a Chinese mobile application, after a series of videos shared on social media showed pranksters remotely switching off moving e-rickshaws using the app, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
The application, BAT-BMS, has come under the scanner after widely circulated videos showed individuals connecting to nearby e-rickshaws over Bluetooth and cutting power to the vehicles while they were moving. The incidents have sparked concerns about both passenger safety and the security of connected battery systems used in low-cost electric vehicles.
According to the report, an official said the ministry has taken cognisance of the issue and is assessing whether the app can be blocked.
How the App Works
According to details available on the Google Play Store, BAT-BMS was developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology as a legitimate companion application for Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. The app allows battery owners to monitor parameters such as voltage, current, temperature, charging cycles and battery health. It also includes controls that enable users to turn the battery's discharge function on or off.
The report noted that the problem lies in how some battery management systems have been deployed. It is well known that many budget e-rickshaws and electric two-wheelers sold in India use Chinese battery management systems. The report flagged that these systems are often shipped without password protection or continue to use factory-default credentials. As a result, anyone standing within Bluetooth range, typically between 10 and 15 metres, can pair with the battery without the owner's knowledge.
This vulnerability is the basis for a growing social media trend, in which pranksters remotely disconnect the battery of passing e-rickshaws, bringing the vehicles to an abrupt halt and leaving drivers stranded.
According to the report, the government can block the app under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which empowers it to restrict public access to online content under specified circumstances.