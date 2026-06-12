Avataar Launches Varya, India's First Distilled Video AI Model Under IndiaAI Mission

“India’s AI opportunity will not be defined only by the largest models. It will also be defined by the most efficient models,” said Sravanth Aluru, CEO and Co-Founder of Avataar. “Varya demonstrates that frontier-quality video AI can be made dramatically more efficient and accessible. For a country of 1.4 billion people, affordability is not a feature, it is a prerequisite. We believe the next billion stories, lessons, advertisements, services and experiences will be created through AI, and those capabilities must be available to everyone, not just a few.”