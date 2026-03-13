Early Heatwaves Hit India Despite a Cooling Climate Pattern—Here’s Why

The impacts are already being felt across the subcontinent. On March 10, Mumbai recorded a staggering 40 degrees Celsius, a "severe heatwave" condition 7.6 degrees Celsius above the average. In Delhi-NCR, maximum temperatures have hovered around 35 degrees Celsius—five to seven degrees above normal—while isolated pockets in Himachal Pradesh and Vidarbha are recording departures of up to 8 degrees Celsius above normal. This follows a 2025 that, despite being a La Nina year, ranked as the eighth warmest since 1901.