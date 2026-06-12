India Eyes Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Programme with France After FCAS Breakdown

The Franco-German Future Combat Air System project has been abandoned following prolonged disputes between stakeholders over industrial leadership and operational requirements.
Defence ministers from India and France discussed the possibility of collaborating on a sixth-generation fighter aircraft during talks earlier this year.
The potential fighter jet project would complement existing cooperation, including Rafale manufacturing in India and the transfer of advanced fighter engine technology.
The collapse of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme has created a potential opportunity for India and France to explore joint development of a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, The Economic Times reported. Preliminary discussions on such a collaboration were held at the defence ministers' level earlier this year.
For India, which has been seeking an international partner for future combat aviation programmes beyond its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, the development could provide a new avenue for cooperation with France.
The two countries are already deepening defence ties. India is set to receive advanced fighter jet engine technology from France under a separate agreement, while Rafale fighter jets are expected to be manufactured in India as part of a proposed deal estimated at around $35 billion for the Indian Air Force.
According to sources cited by The Economic Times report, the possibility of collaborating on a sixth-generation fighter aircraft featured prominently during talks between Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart earlier this year.
India has previously engaged in technical discussions regarding both the FCAS programme and the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) — a separate sixth-generation fighter initiative involving Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom. The Ministry of External Affairs has also indicated that India and France are exploring opportunities for co-development in the defence sector.
While India continues to develop its own fifth-generation stealth fighter under the AMCA programme, countries such as the United States, China and Russia have already inducted fifth-generation combat aircraft into service.
What Is the FCAS and Why Did It Collapse?
FCAS was conceived as a comprehensive future warfare ecosystem centred on a sixth-generation stealth fighter, known as the Next Generation Fighter (NGF), supported by unmanned systems and a sophisticated combat cloud network.
However, the project was formally abandoned in June 2026 after France and Germany failed to resolve long-standing disputes over industrial leadership, work-share arrangements and operational requirements.