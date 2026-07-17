₹45 Crore Released to Clear MIS Apple Procurement Dues: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said payments for produce procured from apple growers under the Market Intervention Scheme from 2022 to 2025 have been cleared through Direct Benefit Transfer.
Chairing a meeting of the horticulture department here, the chief minister said payments have already been made to growers who supplied up to 30 bags of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and the process for releasing payments to growers who supplied 100 bags or more was now underway.
In a statement, he said the state government has released ₹45 crore to clear the pending liabilities.
Sukhu, who reviewed preparations for apple procurement under the scheme this season, launched the Horticulture MIS website and mobile application. The digital platform would facilitate end-to-end recording of the procurement process, from apple purchase to processing, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.
Apple growers would be required to register on the portal by providing details such as Aadhaar number, land records and bank account information.
They would also be able to book time slots to sell their produce, which helps reduce waiting time and improve convenience.
The growers will receive SMS notifications on their mobile phones regarding procurement and payment status, ensuring complete transparency, he added.
The chief minister directed that dedicated staff should be deployed at collection centres during the procurement season to assist growers. Employees from other departments could also be assigned if required, he said, instructing officials to complete all necessary preparations to ensure that orchardists do not face any inconvenience during the procurement season.
Sukhu said the current state government was committed to safeguard the interests of the farming community and had initiated various schemes for their upliftment.
He said the universal carton system have bee