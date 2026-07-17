Jio Financial shares end over 3 pc higher as Q1 profit double

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) climbed over 3% on Friday after the firm reported more than twofold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹830 crore for June quarter FY27. The stock moved up by 3.12% to settle at ₹243 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 6% to ₹249.90.
At the NSE, the stock ended at ₹242.98, up 3.11%.
The company had earned a consolidated net profit of ₹325 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The company's total income tripled to ₹2,005 crore as against ₹619 crore in the June quarter of the previous year, JFSL said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Interest income expanded to ₹962 crore from ₹363 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses increased to ₹1,016 crore from ₹261 crore.
Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services