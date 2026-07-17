Skyroot Aims to Launch Maiden Test Flight of Vikram-1 on July 18

In a statement, Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, said, "We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time." "This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence. We are excited to see this through," he added.