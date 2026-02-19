DoT Invokes Telecom Act to Ensure Network Access at Navi Mumbai Airport

DoT has directed Adani Airport Holdings to allow telecom operators to deploy infrastructure at Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) to allow telecom service providers to deploy their network infrastructure at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Moneycontrol reported. The decision cites provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
In a letter addressed to AAHL Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal, the DoT said it had received a representation from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), flagging difficulties faced by telecom operators in procuring licences and establishing infrastructure at the airport.
According to the report, COAI raised concerns over the denial of Right of Way (RoW) permissions to telecom companies seeking to install their own equipment within the airport premises.
Instead, operators were allegedly being asked to use an exclusive in-building telecom network, the cost of which is estimated at ₹92 lakh per month per operator. The complaint was raised by COAI members, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.
In response, the DoT stated that the Navi Mumbai International Airport qualifies as a “public entity” under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
As per the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, entities classified as public bodies are required to ensure a non-discriminatory, fair and transparent process while handling RoW applications. The rules also prescribe timelines and conditions for processing such permissions.
“In view of the above, you are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024 while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises,” the DoT said in the letter, according to the report.
A report by The Financial Express noted that similar challenges have been raised in the case of the Mumbai Metro, where third-party vendors are allegedly imposing high charges and rental costs on telecom operators.
The DoT’s intervention comes as the Navi Mumbai International Airport prepares for operationalisation. The move is expected to facilitate smoother connectivity for passengers, airlines and airport operations once the airport becomes functional.