Ola Consumer Turns Cash-Flow Positive, Achieves Profitability As Rivals Burn ₹100 Crore A Month

The company reported operating revenue of about Rs 1,171 crore in FY25, ahead of Rapido's Rs 934 crore. Industry estimates suggest the gap is even wider on a net revenue basis -- after accounting for customer discounts and driver incentives -- with Ola estimated to have generated Rs 250-300 crore in net revenue during the latest quarter, compared with around Rs 40-45 crore for Rapido and Rs 35-40 crore for Uber, according to people familiar with the developments.