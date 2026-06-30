Ola Renews Bengaluru Office Lease, Commits ₹281 Cr Over Five Years

Registered on May 8, 2026, the lease took effect retroactively from October 16, 2025, and runs for five years. Monthly rent works out to ₹1.74 crore, calculated at ₹103.5 per sq ft, with a built-in 15% escalation after the third year. Ola Electric has put down a security deposit of ₹4.54 crore against this agreement.